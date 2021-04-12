Pandemic has delayed sustainable development goals by decades, says former Unilever CEO

LONDON — Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman has warned that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed back sustainable development goals 20-30 years, in terms of exacerbating inequality.

Polman, who is now the chair of social venture IMAGINE and a founding member of CNBC's ESG Council, was speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday.

"The pandemic has put us back probably 20-30 years on the sustainable development goals," he said, "And once more, the people that were already marginalized in society including the gender dimension … these people have suffered disproportionately.

Women, people of color and young people are among those that have been found to have been hurt most by the coronavirus crisis.