Trump gets award from Senate Republican fundraising group before he calls Sen. McConnell a 'dumb' SOB

NRSC Chairman Rick Scott presented President Donald J. Trump with the NRSC's inaugural Champion for Freedom Award. Courtesy: NRSC

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) participates in a swearing-in ceremony for the 117th Congress with Vice President Mike Pence, as his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, holds the Bible in the Old Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, DC, January 3, 2021. Kevin Dietsch | Pool | Reuters

A day after getting his award, Trump reportedly lashed out at McConnell as the former president was speaking to a group of Republican donors at Mar-a-Lago. Trump claimed that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., would have overturned the election results if a Democratic candidate stood to gain. "If that were Schumer instead of this dumb son of a b--- Mitch McConnell, they would never allow it to happen," Trump told the crowd at the event, which was held by the Republican National Committee. "They would have fought it." A source told NBC News that Trump griped that "a real leader" never would have accepted the Electoral College results showing he lost.