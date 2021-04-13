Biden plans to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, missing May deadline

1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, watch as CH-47 Chinook helicopters circle above during a dust storm at Forward Operating Base Kushamond, Afghanistan, July 17, during preparation for an air assault mission.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September, missing a crucial May 1 deadline that was brokered by the Trump administration, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

Biden's removal of U.S. forces will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks that triggered the nation's entry into what would become its longest war. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign troops from the war-torn country could happen well before September.

"We will reposition our counterterrorism capabilities retaining significant assets in the region to counter the potential reemergence of a terrorist threat to the homeland from Afghanistan and to hold the Taliban to its commitment to insure Al Qaeda does not once again threaten the United States or our interests or our allies," the official said.

The administration understands that "military force would not solve Afghanistan's internal political challenges," the official said.

In February 2020, the Trump administration brokered a deal with the Taliban that would usher in a permanent cease-fire and reduce further the U.S. military's footprint from approximately 13,000 troops to 8,600 by mid-July last year.

By May 2021, all foreign forces would leave Afghanistan, according to the deal. The majority of troops in the country are from Europe and partner nations. About 2,500 U.S. service members are now in Afghanistan.