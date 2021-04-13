Risk of blood clots is higher from Covid than from J&J shot, says doctor who worked on other vaccine trials

The risk of developing blood clots from Covid-19 is greater than the apparent likelihood of developing them from Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Purvi Parikh told CNBC on Tuesday.

Parikh, a New York-based allergist and immunologist, has worked as an investigator for other Covid vaccine trials, including Pfizer.

Looking at Tuesday's FDA recommendation to pause use of J&J's one-shot vaccine through that prism, Parikh said the temporary halt indicates that regulators' "safety checks and balances are working."

"For now, I would be careful with any of these conspiracy theories and again with the panic," said Parikh, a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"You're much more likely to clot from the real Covid-19 virus, which is about 1 in 20 people hospitalized or even 1 in 100 recovering at home. That's far more likely," she added on "Squawk on the Street," citing data from industry group Thrombosis Canada.