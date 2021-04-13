China says exports jumped 30.6% in March from a year ago, missing expectations

Key Points
- China on Tuesday said its exports for March jumped 30.6% from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms — missing analyst expectations.
- Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports to rise 35.5% year over year in March.
A Chinese flag flies on a vessel moving past shipping containers being unloaded at a Tianjin Port Group Co. dock in Tianjin, China.
Nelson Ching | Bloomberg | Getty Images
China on Tuesday said its exports for March jumped 30.6% from a year ago in U.S. dollar terms — missing analyst expectations.
Meanwhile, the country's imports in U.S. dollar terms rose 38.1% in March from a year ago.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Chinese exports to rise 35.5% year over year in March, and imports to climb 23.3% over the same period.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.