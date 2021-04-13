Covid cases are rising in more than half of U.S. states, despite ramp up in vaccinations

In this article JNJ

Medical staff watch and advise walk-in patients who received their COVID-19 vaccination at a pop-up clinic at Western International High School on April 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Matthew Hatcher | Getty Images

As U.S. Covid cases rise, the country is also administering the vaccine shots aimed at preventing the spread of the virus at the swiftest pace ever. Cases are on the rise in 27 states, with Michigan continuing to lead the nation in daily new cases per capita. U.S. Covid cases Following more than 70,000 coronavirus cases reported on Monday, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the U.S. is 68,960, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That figure is up 7% from one week ago.

Michigan again reported the highest level of daily new Covid cases on a per capita basis, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the state should "shut things down" as it deals with the surge and that a boost in Covid-19 vaccinations alone will not stop the spread of the virus. Michigan is recording nearly 7,300 average daily new cases, close to the state's pandemic high of more than 8,300 per day in December. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise in the state.

U.S. Covid deaths The seven-day average of daily reported Covid deaths in the U.S. is 962, Johns Hopkins data show.

The latest trend in the death toll is being impacted by a bulk data release of about 1,800 deaths from Oklahoma, which occurred because the Oklahoma State Department of Health is transitioning to data reporting guidelines in line with CDC requirements. Those deaths are all currently being reported for April 7, even if they occurred previously. Prior to this reporting anomaly, the daily Covid death toll in the U.S. had been trending downward from the record levels seen in January.

U.S. vaccine shots administered CDC data show 2.6 million vaccine doses reported administered on Monday, bringing the seven-day average of reported doses administered in the U.S. to a record 3.2 million per day.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is asking states to temporarily halt using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after six women in the U.S. developed a rare blood-clotting disorder. "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said in a joint statement with the CDC. U.S. share of the population vaccinated More than 120 million people, or 36% of the U.S. population, have received one or more doses of a Covid vaccine. More than 1 in 5 Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.