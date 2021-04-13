States rush to replace J&J vaccine appointments after FDA recommends pause

New York Heath Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said Tuesday the state will temporarily stop using Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine, and will use Pfizer's vaccine in its place for already-scheduled appointments.

"Today the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and [Food and Drug Administration] issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Zucker said in a statement.

"New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps," he said. "All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine."

Other states, including Virginia and Connecticut, also took J&J's vaccine doses out of their distribution plans.

The federal agencies recommended states temporarily halt using J&J's vaccine after six women in the U.S., out of the nearly 7 million who have received the shot, developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

"As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'appear to be extremely rare' and, 'People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider,'" Zucker's statement said.

