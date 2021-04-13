These resources can help you teach your kids about money

kate_sept2004 | E+ | Getty Images

Much has been said about the importance of teaching your children about money. Yet you may not know where to start or even feel like you know enough about finances yourself. "Many parents avoid trying to improve the financial literacy of their children because they lack confidence themselves," said certified financial planner Thomas Henske, partner at Lenox Advisors in New York. His advice: Learn together. Resources abound, if parents know where to look. There are free online materials available, as well as children's books and games that can help.

Online resources

The Council for Economic Education aims to make learning fun with its Family-At-Home Financial Fun Pack. You can download the grade-appropriate pack for your child and get games, activities and worksheets that you can do together. There are also suggestions for books (see more on books, below). The nonprofit personal finance organization Next Gen Personal Finance also has free online games and activities on topics like investing and budgeting, and the National Endowment for Financial Education has free online courses, learning activities and quizzes.

In addition, you can find age-appropriate resources on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's Money as You Grow section, which also has activities, as well as suggestions for conversation starters. The nonprofit Khan Academy provides free online courses on all sorts of topics, including personal finance and money. The American Bankers Association Foundation, which is sponsoring an annual "Teach Your Children to Save Day" on April 21, has a website decided to resources, including a "Bankers and You" bingo game, "Needs vs. Wants" coloring sheets and personal finance tips for young children.

Sorting coins is one way of teaching kids about money.

