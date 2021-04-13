Why one trader is 'cautious' on the Coinbase debut as bitcoin hits all-time high

Bitcoin is blasting higher ahead of Coinbase's public market debut.

The cryptocurrency rose nearly 5% to a fresh all-time high above $63,000 on Tuesday ahead of Coinbase's direct listing, which is scheduled for Wednesday and could be valued at as much as $100 billion.

Bitcoin is up a stunning 118% year to date, according to Coin Metrics.

When it comes to Coinbase, investors should tread carefully, TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

"I'm a little cautious on this IPO," he said.

Because the exchange's bid-ask spreads — the difference between what buyers are willing to pay for a given asset and what sellers are willing to accept — are so wide, going public could make its lofty valuation a bit of a stretch, he said.

"Those spreads will come in just like stocks," said Gordon, who owns bitcoin. "That's going to help initially, but I think with a valuation of [$]100 billion coming in, it's going to be hard to justify when consumers realize that they want to compress spreads [and] make it more competitive."

Bitcoin also has a few fundamental obstacles ahead of it, Gordon said.

"The adoption following that first wave of institutional onboarding has slowed. [It's] getting a lot of negative talk from central bank officials," he said. "India's about to start banning trading, owning and mining crypto, so, that's a problem, and also, NFTs are taking some of the capital flows away from bitcoin, but yet, the price is pushing higher."

However, that push could continue for some time before the cryptocurrency tops out, he said.