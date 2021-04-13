Live: FDA and CDC hold press briefing after pausing use of J&J Covid vaccine

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are holding a joint press briefing Tuesday after U.S. health officials asked states to temporarily halt using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

The recommendation from U.S. health officials came after six women, ages 18 to 48, developed a rare blood-clotting disorder after getting the vaccine. J&J said in a statement that "no clear causal relationship" has been identified between the blood clots and the vaccine.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA said in a joint statement with the CDC. "COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously."