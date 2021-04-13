What to watch today: Dow to open lower after FDA pauses J&J Covid vaccine

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures turned lower Tuesday after the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid vaccine. The federal health agencies said they're reviewing reports of six recipients who experienced rare and severe blood clotting issues. Dow stock J&J dropped 2.5% in premarket trading. (CNBC) The Dow and S&P 500 started the week lower, breaking three-session winning streaks and falling from Friday's record high closes. The Nasdaq broke a two-session winning streak. The tech-heavy index, as of Monday's finish, was 1.7% from its February record close. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

In a statement, J&J said there's "no clear causal relationship" between rare the blood-clotting events and its Covid vaccine. The U.S. drug giant also said it is working with regulators. All six cases occurred in women ages 18 to 48, with symptoms developing six to 13 days after they received the shot. (CNBC) Treasury yields ticked lower Tuesday after the release of a key inflation report came in stronger than expected. The government said consumer prices rose 0.6%, with the ex-food and energy core rate up 0.3%. Year-over-year consumer prices were up 2.6%, the highest since August 2018, getting a boost by a strong economic recovery. (CNBC) Bitcoin surged to a record of more than $63,000 on Tuesday, as investors awaited the highly anticipated stock market debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Coinbase is set to go public on Wednesday through a direct listing that could value the company at as much as $100 billion. (CNBC) Southeast Asia's ride-hailing giant Grab is going public via a record-setting SPAC merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., valued at nearly $40 billion. Softbank-backed Grab will receive about $4.5 billion in cash, which includes $4 billion in a private investment in public equity arrangement. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH