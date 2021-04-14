Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors weigh J&J Covid vaccine setback

In this article .AXJO

.NKXQ

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as investors weighed a setback on the Covid vaccination front. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.35% in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.39%. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.19%. Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.21%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.14% higher.

Covid developments

Investors will watch for market reaction to a Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking states to temporarily halt using Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine after six women in the country developed a rare blood-clotting disorder. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date. Meanwhile, Moderna said Tuesday that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against Covid and more than 95% effective against severe disease up to six months after the second dose. Globally, more than 137 million cases of Covid infections have been recorded and the death toll from the disease has crossed the 2.9 million mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 saw a new closing high as it advanced 0.33% to 4,141.59 while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.05% to end its trading day at 13,996.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as it shed 68.13 points to close at 33,677.27.

Currencies and oil