Tech billionaires are obsessed with climate change — but some question if they’re focusing on the right areas

Climate change appears to be high on the agenda for tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates but some are questioning whether they're focusing their efforts on the right areas.

Broadly speaking, the three richest tech billionaires — who rank in the top five richest people on the planet — are all trying to develop new technologies that can reduce the world's carbon dioxide emissions.

Musk is largely focused on funding carbon capture technologies, Gates is particularly bullish on nuclear energy, and Bezos has created a dedicated "Bezos Earth fund." All of them believe that technology has a major role to play in tackling climate change and they're doing their utmost to ensure they're pushing the boundaries when it comes to climate tech.

"They basically think in the 'Iron Man way,' which is that we can build the technology to innovate ourselves out of it," Christian Kroll, the founder and CEO of search engine Ecosia, told CNBC on a video call, adding that they should be focusing more on planting trees.

"No technology will ever get there," he said in reference to trees. "And on top of that, you're getting so many things for free. You're getting fertile soil, you're doing something against the biodiversity crisis, and you're helping the water cycle so you have less droughts and less floods."

Global carbon dioxide emissions have soared over the last 100 years, leading to unprecedented global warming and climate change.

It's widely known that trees are among the most efficient carbon-capture machines on earth. They remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere through a chemical reaction known as photosynthesis where they turn the gas into energy that they use to grow. Empress trees, for example, can absorb about 103 tons of carbon a year per acre.

Twelve of the top 20 climate solutions relate to either agriculture or forests, according to climate non-profit Project Drawdown, which is based in San Francisco.

Last week, Britain's Prince William underscored the importance of investing in nature to tackle climate change and protect our planet.

"We must invest in nature through reforestation, sustainable agriculture, and supporting healthy oceans, because doing so is one of the most cost effective and impactful ways of tackling climate change," he said.

"It removes carbon from the atmosphere, helps build more resilient communities, tackles biodiversity loss, and protects people's livelihoods. This is crucial if our children and grandchildren are to live sustainably on our precious planet."

Jack Kelly, the founder of Open Climate Fix and a former researcher at Alphabet-owned AI lab DeepMind, told CNBC that a mix of approaches is required. "I think we need a wide range of interventions, both tech and reforestation," he said.

Trees and reforestation, however, are relatively low down on the tech billionaire agenda list, according to Kroll.

While the tech billionaires wouldn't necessarily be able to "solve" climate change by planting more trees, they could have a "massive impact" if they dedicated more of their capital to the matter, he said.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Amazon founder Bezos is worth $197 billion, Tesla founder Musk is worth $181 billion, and Microsoft founder Gates is worth $145 billion.

Representatives for Musk and Gates did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, while a representative for Bezos declined to comment.