Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin test fly rocket New Shepard, as it prepares to launch people

Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin is set to launch the fifteenth test flight of its New Shepard rocket booster and capsule on Wednesday, a system designed to carry people on short trips to the edge of space.

The mission does not have passengers on board, although the capsule on top of the rocket is designed to carry as many as six people for future flights. Known as NS-15, the mission will launch from Blue Origin's private facility in West Texas and marks a "verification step" for the rocket and capsule before flying people, the company said.

New Shepard is designed to carrying people on a ride past the edge of space, with the capsules on previous test flights reaching an altitude of more than 340,000 feet (or more than 100 kilometers). The capsule spends as much as 10 minutes in zero gravity before returning to Earth, with massive windows to give passengers a view.