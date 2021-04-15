Daily U.S. Covid cases remain above 70,000 amid Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The rate of new U.S. coronavirus cases remains elevated as the country tries to ramp up its vaccination campaign following the distribution halt of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

The country is reporting about 71,200 new Covid cases per day, based on a seven-day average of data from Johns Hopkins University. That is far below the nation's winter peak but in line with levels seen during the summer surge, when average daily cases topped out at more than 67,000.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows an average of 3.3 million daily vaccine doses reported administered over the past week.

A CDC panel decided Wednesday to postpone a decision on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine while it investigates the cases of six women developing a blood-clotting disorder.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

Following 2.5 million vaccine doses reported administered Wednesday, the U.S. is averaging 3.3 million daily shots over the past week. That daily average has been above 3 million for eight straight days.