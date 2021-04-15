Deliveroo shares fall as it gives cautious guidance in first update since IPO flop

LONDON — Shares of British food delivery firm Deliveroo fell on Thursday, as the company warned its growth could lose steam as economies start to reopen.

In its first trading update as a public company, Deliveroo said orders more than doubled year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, to £71 million ($98 million). The total value of transactions on its platform climbed 130% to £1.65 billion, Deliveroo said.

Despite this, Deliveroo's stock price dipped nearly 2% in morning trade, after the company gave cautious guidance for the full year.

In the update, Deliveroo said it was "difficult to say" how much of its growth in the first quarter was driven by the "special circumstances" of lockdowns in some of its markets.

"The Company continues to operate in an uncertain environment given that the timing and impact of these restrictions being lifted in the coming weeks and months remain unknown," Deliveroo said Thursday.

"Deliveroo expects the rate of growth to decelerate as lockdowns ease, but the extent of the deceleration remains uncertain."

Deliveroo said it was being "prudent," sticking to the full-year 2021 guidance it gave in its IPO prospectus. The firm is forecasting gross transaction value growth of between 30% to 40% and gross profit margins of 7.5 to 8%.