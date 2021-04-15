Incoming Stitch Fix CEO says the 'timing felt right' for executive transition after Covid

Incoming Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding told CNBC on Thursday the company is confident in the timing of its executive shakeup, explaining that the coronavirus pandemic "accelerated everything" for the online styling service.

Spaulding, who currently serves as president, is set to take over the reins from founder and CEO Katrina Lake on Aug. 1. Lake, who started Stitch Fix in 2011 and took it public six years later, will then transition to executive chairperson of the company's board.

While it's not unusual for start-up founders to step down as CEO as their company matures, Stitch Fix's announcement Tuesday nevertheless caught some industry observers and analysts by surprise. The company's stock fell following the news.

"Really, the timing felt right," Spaulding said Thursday in an interview on "Closing Bell." "Covid has accelerated everything for us as a business, and over the course of the last year, we've really been able to invest in our future."

More consumers turned to online shopping during the pandemic, especially for apparel, which plays into Stitch Fix's core identity, Spaulding noted. The company is seeing the benefits now as the economy recovers from the Covid slowdown and consumers resume activities they shied away from.

"In the last two quarters, we added more clients in those quarters than we did in all of fiscal [2020]," said Spaulding, who joined San Francisco-based Stitch Fix in January 2020 after more than two decades at Bain & Company.

Stitch Fix is known for sending its clients a box of items, which employees individually select for the customer based on their preferences. Clients only pay for what they keep, and a styling fee also is applied.