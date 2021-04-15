Mercedes-Benz unveils new flagship EQS electric sedan to take on Tesla

Mercedes-Benz believes its new EQS sedan will redefine the all-electric luxury vehicle segment as it competes against Tesla and a growing number of emerging start-ups and legacy automakers.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS, unveiled Thursday, marks a new era for the German automaker as it pivots to EVs. The car will be part of its large S-Class car family when it arrives in U.S. showrooms in the fall.

"The EQS is designed to exceed the expectations of even our most discerning customers," said Mercedes-Benz and Daimler CEO Ola Kaellenius in a 63-page press release for the car. "That's exactly what a Mercedes has to do to earn the letter 'S' in its name. Because we don't award that letter lightly."

Most notably, the interior of the vehicle looks like a cockpit out of a futuristic spacecraft more than a car. It has screens across nearly the entire dashboard of the vehicle. In total, it features three screens under a single 56-inch curved glass surface, including a passenger screen that will not be visible to the driver.

The automaker did not release pricing for the EQS, however industry experts expect it to easily top $100,000. The starting price on the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class ranges between $94,000 and $160,000. Its Mercedes-Maybach S models can top $200,000.

"They started at the top," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds.com. "This is similar to what we've seen with some of the other automakers. It's their most expensive vehicle that is going to come out first."

The price range for Tesla's Model S large sedan ranges from around $79,990 to $149,990, including a new high-end performance model, Model S Plaid.