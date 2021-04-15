There’s a single New Jersey deli doing $35,000 in sales valued at $100 million in the stock market

Hedge fund manager David Einhorn warned of dangers for retail investors that he sees in the market, and one of his main examples was a tiny New Jersey deli with a market capitalization of more than $100 million.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey-based Your Hometown Deli is the sole location for Hometown International, which has an eye-popping market value despite totaling $35,748 in sales in the last two years combined, according to securities filings.

"Someone pointed us to Hometown International (HWIN), which owns a single deli in rural New Jersey ... HWIN reached a market cap of $113 million on February 8. The largest shareholder is also the CEO/CFO/Treasurer and a Director, who also happens to be the wrestling coach of the high school next door to the deli. The pastrami must be amazing," Einhorn said in a letter to clients published Thursday.

Hometown, which appears to have begun trading in 2019, according to FactSet, has shares that trade over the counter and rarely has more than a few hundred shares change hands per day. Often, there are no trades logged in an entire trading day.

Still, the company's market cap is just over $100 million, according to FactSet.

Hometown did not immediately return a request seeking comment made to the phone number listed in the company's securities filings. A manager was not available to comment at the deli's phone number.

According to the company's latest 10-K filing, the company's single location was closed from March 23 to September 8 of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, the company's stock price rose to $9.25 per share from $3.25 per share. It last traded at just under $14 per share.

The company sold 2.5 million shares last year and has about 60 total shareholders, according a filing.