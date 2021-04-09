SEC is scrutinizing SPAC projections, seeks clearer disclosures

The SEC is eyeing potentially misleading earnings projections made by SPAC sponsors and is seeking clearer disclosures, with one official hinting Thursday that the agency may issue a future rule to rein them in.

Special purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs or blank-check funds, are a hot-ticket item on Wall Street.

The investments are like quasi-IPOs. A publicly traded shell company uses investor money to buy or merge with a private company, typically within two years. In so doing, the private company becomes publicly traded, offering an alternative to a traditional IPO.

SPAC use and popularity have soared over the past six months, John Coates, acting director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance, said in a note Thursday.

"With the unprecedented surge has come unprecedented scrutiny, and new issues with both standard and innovative SPAC structures keep surfacing," Coates said.