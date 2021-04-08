New York is raising taxes for millionaires. Will other states follow?

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at Rochdale Village Community Center in Queens, New York, on April 5, 2021.

The highest-earning New Yorkers are about to be hit with a tax hike.

The New York state Senate and Assembly late Wednesday passed a $212 billion budget proposal after lawmakers reached a deal with Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The measure raises taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations to generate more than $4 billion in revenue. It also legalizes mobile sports betting, adding another $99 million in revenue for this fiscal year and up to $500 million annually going forward, according to lawmakers.

In addition, the plan includes more relief for those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, such as renters, small businesses and undocumented immigrants.

"If you're in one of those tax brackets, you're going to get hit," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co.

Here's what you need to know.

Top earners and corporations get a tax increase

Under the plan, individuals making more than $1 million annually and couples who make more than $2 million per year will see their income tax rate increase to 9.65% from 8.82%.

The bill will also create two new tax brackets aimed at the highest earners.

Those who make more than $5 million per year will see their personal income tax rate grow to 10.3%, and those who are bringing in more than $25 million annually will see a rate of 10.9%.

The budget would also increase taxes on corporations, boosting the business income tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% for three years through tax year 2023 for those with business income greater than $5 million, according to the plan.

Combined with the personal income tax hikes, the increased levies are estimated to raise about $4.3 billion annually.

Taxes in New York City will be the highest in the U.S. Will other states follow?

Millionaires in New York City will soon face the highest personal income taxes in the nation.

The state tax rate, combined with city taxes, would be between 13.5% and 14.8%, beating out California, which currently holds the title with a 13.3% levy on taxpayers making more than $1 million, according to the Tax Foundation.

"It's important to remember millionaire's taxes are nothing new, there's already various states that have proposed these taxes," said Jessica Perna, a tax partner in private client services at Ernst & Young. She added that many states are looking to raise revenues after getting hit hard during the pandemic.

Last year, New Jersey passed its own millionaire's tax, boosting the income tax rate for those making $1 million or more. Lawmakers have considered raising taxes on millionaires in a number of other states including California, Massachusetts and Maryland.