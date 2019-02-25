Prevent tax return anxiety by following these steps

You have probably already given up on your New Year's resolutions, so why not rekindle some enthusiasm by filing your taxes before the April 15 deadline? Do not procrastinate — especially this year, as there is a new tax code and political uncertainty overshadows every government agency, including the IRS.

Last year, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed, overhauling the existing tax code. Accountants have warned that this new filing system could complicate your tax filings this year. Here iswhat you need to be aware of when filing your taxes in 2019.