New York business leaders push Biden, Schumer to ditch the cap on SALT deductions

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (R) listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Rescue Plan in the Rose Garden of the White House on March 12, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Leaders of the finance industry and other businesses in New York are pushing President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who represents the state, to bring back the full state and local tax deduction, according to people familiar with the matter.

Schumer, who is up for reelection in 2022, has heard from business leaders across New York on multiple calls in recent weeks, these people added. Some of these people have also held talks with advisors to Biden.

Schumer, these people noted, signaled as recently as Friday that he plans to bring up the return of the full deduction when negotiations begin over reforming the tax code as a means to pay for Biden's next initiatives, including rebuilding the nation's infrastructure.

Some of these people declined to be named in order to speak freely about the conversations.

Schumer himself has been pushing to bring back the deduction. Schumer and his fellow Democratic New York senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, introduced a bill in January that would eliminate the SALT cap.

"Sen. Schumer has long been a supporter of the SALT deduction and vehemently opposed the punitive Trump tax bill that severely undermined it. He is looking for the best way to repeal the SALT deduction cap," a Schumer spokesperson said.

The so-called SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 by former President Donald Trump's tax reform bill, which became law in late 2017. Taxpayers, particularly wealthy people, in New York and other high-tax states, including New Jersey and California, saw the biggest benefits when there was no cap. SALT deductions account for taxes on the state and local levels, including property and income tax.