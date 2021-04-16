5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Blowout March retail sales Thursday helped lift stocks — and Friday, investors got a look at the red-hot residential real estate market. The Commerce Department said March housing starts surged 19.4%, beating estimates. Building permits gained 2.7%, falling short of expectations. Privately-owned housing completions in March increased 16.6%. Homebuilders have recently been increasing construction, and new government Covid stimulus could add to that trend.

China reported first-quarter gross domestic product a touch below expectations as industrial production disappointed but retail sales beat estimates. GDP soared 18.3% in the first three months of the year from a year earlier, China's National Bureau of Statistics said Friday. In the first quarter last year, the economy shrank by 6.8% — during the height of the domestic Covid outbreak.

The World Health Organization chief said Friday that an alarming trend of rising Covid cases has resulted in infections around the world now approaching their highest level ever. In the U.S., cases per week are well off their all-time highs but consistent with levels seen during the summer surge. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said people will likely need a booster dose of a Covid vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated. Bourla said it's possible that yearly vaccinations against the coronavirus will also be necessary.

At least eight people died after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday and then killed himself, city police said. FedEx said in a statement: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members. ... We are fully cooperating with investigating authorities." Last week, President Joe Biden announced a series of executive actions aimed at tackling what he called a national epidemic of gun violence. In March alone, 18 people were killed in two mass shootings in the Atlanta area and Boulder, Colorado.

