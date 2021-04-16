U.S. sanctions on Russia ‘mostly symbolic’ and will not trouble Moscow, economists say

This combination of pictures created on March 17, 2021 shows US President Joe Biden(L) during remarks on the implementation of the American Rescue Plan in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 15, 2021, and Russian President Vladimir Putin as he and his Turkish counterpart hold a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020.

New U.S. sanctions on Russia are "mostly symbolic" and will have minimal impact on markets and the macroeconomic outlook, economists have suggested.

President Biden's administration on Thursday announced a raft of new sanctions against Moscow over 2020 election interference, a huge cyberattack on U.S. government and corporate networks, illegal annexation and occupation of Ukraine's Crimea, and human rights abuses.

Sanctions targeted 16 entities and 16 individuals accused of attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election, along with five individuals and three entities linked to the Crimea annexation, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the U.S.

Washington also imposed sanctions on newly-issued Russian sovereign debt, which caused a slight sell-off in the Russian ruble and sovereign bonds on Thursday.

The move prevents U.S. financial institutions from participating in the primary market for ruble and non-ruble denominated debt after June 14.

'Symbolic exercise'

However, economists do not foresee any tangible fallout from the sanctions in their current form.

"The latest round of U.S. sanctions was a mostly symbolic exercise," Agathe Demarais, global forecasting director at The Economist Intelligence Unit, told CNBC on Friday.

"Sanctions on Russian individuals and companies are irrelevant, as these people and firms have no ties to the US and probably no intention to ever use the U.S. dollar or to have bank accounts in the U.S."

Demarais added that the sanctions on sovereign debt are less stringent than the initial market reaction would suggest, since they only target the primary debt market and can therefore "easily be circumvented via the secondary market."