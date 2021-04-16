Fed's Waller says the economy is 'ready to rip' but policy should stay put

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Friday he sees the U.S. economy as set to take off, though not at a fast enough pace that the central bank should start tightening policy.

"I think the economy is ready to rip," Waller told CNBC's Steve Liesman during a "Squawk on the Street" interview. "There's still more to do on that, but I think everyone's getting a lot more comfortable with having the virus under control and we're starting to see it in the form of economic activity."

Those comments came amid a decidedly upward move in economic data.

In March alone, nonfarm payrolls jumped by 916,000, retail sales saw a 9.8% stimulus-fueled boom, and multiple manufacturing gauges reached their highest levels in years.

There are further indications that job growth continued into April, with jobless claims last week tumbling to 576,000, easily the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic.

Coupled all that with a vaccination pace in excess of the 3 million a day, and it adds up to a strong outlook, Waller said.

"We can get the virus pretty much under control. We get 70% of the population vaccinated, then all the fundamentals are there for good, strong growth that we left back in January, February of 2020," he said. "We've still got room to catch up to where we were. We're making up for lost ground."