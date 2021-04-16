Worked in different states due to Covid? What to know about filing taxes

With the end of tax-filing season swiftly approaching, people who worked in multiple states last year due to Covid may be wondering — where do I owe taxes?

The answer might not be simple.

Between March 2020 and October 2020, nearly 9 million Americans relocated, according to research from the National Association of Realtors. As many as 42% of Americans worked remotely in 2020, and 71% were not aware that working remotely in other states could impact taxes owed, according to a November survey from the American Institute of CPAs conducted by the Harris Poll.

"The pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench into even what I would call the baseline rules of where you work and where you live," said Mark Steber, chief tax officer for Jackson Hewitt Tax Services.

Where you may owe

First and foremost, you owe taxes in your home state — generally where you live, vote and have a home or car registration.

"You have a general rule the taxpayer owes taxes where they live — their domicile state as it's called — and where they work," said Steber.

But that gets more complicated if someone works and earns income in one state but lives in another. You may have to file a return in another state if you earn money or work there, if it's where your company is located, you own property there or if you spend more than half the year there, according to Steber.

Of course, some states have reciprocal agreements, meaning that you may be off the hook for taxes in more than one state depending on where you live and work.

"If the state you live in has a reciprocal agreement with the other state you worked in, then you wouldn't have to pay taxes in two states," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a tax expert at TurboTax.

Remote work throws a wrench in taxes

This year, because so many people relocated and worked remotely due to the pandemic, things might be extra complicated.

Because of the pandemic, many states have issued new rules about "nexus" — a term describing a tax relationship between two entities — and remote work.

Basically, because so many people are working from different locations, some states have said that telecommuting does not trigger nexus in their state, meaning that people may not have a filing obligation there for 2020.