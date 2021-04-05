Deepak Chopra: 'We’re heading for a global disaster' unless people address their total well-being

People need to pay attention to their total well-being, and if they don't the consequences could be dire, according to wellness expert and best-selling author Deepak Chopra.

Total well-being encompasses purpose — or career— social, physical, community and financial factors, he said. For example, community well-being can mean feeling safe and involved in your community, while social well-being can be the quality of the relationships you have with family and friend.

"Unless we address these five buckets of well-being … we are heading for global disaster," said Chopra, founder of both The Chopra Foundation and Chopra Global. He's also a member of the CNBC Invest in You Financial Wellness Council.

Financial health is more than just where you stand with your money. If you are financially stressed, it will send your cortisol levels up and weaken your immune system.

"You have inflammation going up, which makes you more susceptible to chronic and acute illness, even Covid-19," he said.

Yet the pandemic is also the cause of financial anxiety for so many. Millions of jobs have been lost, pay has been cut and some parents had to leave the workforce to care for children.