Ramit Sethi: Ace your job interview with these 3 strategies

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted the way we interview for work. In the era of social distancing, meeting virtually has become much more common.

In fact, about 50% of recruiters conduct at least half of their interviews via video, according to Jobvite's 2020 Recruiter Nation Survey, which polled more than 800 U.S.-based recruiters and was released in October.

Yet you shouldn't really stress out about getting the lighting just right, said Ramit Sethi, personal finance coach and best-selling author of "I Will Teach You to be Rich." That has just a minor bearing on your performance.

"Eighty percent of the work is done before you ever walk in the room," he said. "What really matters is: Do you have your key messages ready?"

That's even more important now, with the job market still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just over 10 million Americans are currently unemployed and 4.3 million have left the labor force since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In certain areas of the economy, it can be tough to land a job right now, but there are also incredible opportunities that did not exist before," Sethi said.

Here are Sethi's top three strategies to help you master the interview and get the job offer.