Amplify to launch 'clean living' ETF for new-age sensibilities: CEO

The clean living craze isn't stopping at corporate America.

The trend has now seeped into the exchange-traded fund market, where Amplify ETFs — the firm behind popular thematic funds such as the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) and the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) — has now filed for an ETF focused on clean living.

If approved, the index-based fund will launch later this year under the ticker DTOX, Amplify founder and CEO Christian Magoon told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.

DTOX will track "companies in the building and infrastructure, health, beauty, food, dining, energy and transportation area that are producing products that are better for either the environment or better for the human body," Magoon said in a Monday interview.

It sounds broad-based, but Amplify has proposed relatively rigid rules for its holdings.

"They have to have about 80% of their revenue in those spaces," Magoon said.

"It's really kind of capitalizing on this trend that people want to live more cleanly in terms of their footprint, in terms of their health, in terms of the environment," he said. "We think that's a trend that's going to be here to stay for quite a while. We think companies that are pivoting to that and have the majority of their revenue from that have a chance to produce some alpha."

Though clean energy and health and wellness-focused ETFs exist, DTOX would be the first to reflect both themes.