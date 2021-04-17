CNBC Pro

UBS put out the definitive guide for investing under a Biden administration

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
A group of multi-colored lifts at United Rentals.
GordonChibroski | Portland Press Herald | Getty Images

UBS this week issued a comprehensive guide to investing for President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure proposal, complete with stock picks and analyst guidance.

Titled "Rethinking infrastructure," the UBS guide predicts that the final size of the American Jobs Plan will be far smaller than its current $2 trillion, but should nonetheless act as a further tailwind for cyclical equities.

"Economically sensitive value stocks should get a boost as investors reassess their future earnings potential and valuation, while higher rates would be a headwind for growth stocks," wrote the team of UBS investment strategists.

