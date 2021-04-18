Fauci says U.S. will likely resume use of J&J Covid vaccine with a warning or restriction

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases testifies at the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Capitol Hill in Washington, April 15, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he believes the U.S. will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine with a warning or restriction attached.

Health regulators asked states on Tuesday to temporarily halt J&J's single-dose shot after reports of six cases of rare brain blood clots in women out of roughly 7 million people who received the vaccine in the U.S.

The cases occurred in women ages 18 to 48 who developed symptoms six to 13 days after receiving the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said the recommendation to pause the vaccine was "out of an abundance of caution."

Fauci said he anticipates a decision on the J&J vaccine as soon as Friday, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel meets to discuss resumption.

"My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form," Fauci said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment."