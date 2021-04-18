These stocks reporting earnings in April are tactical trade candidates, Goldman says

A woman wearing a facemas exits a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant with her takeout order on January 14, 2021 in Monterey Park, California.
The first week of earnings season has already delivered some big beats, and there could be more to come in the final two weeks of April, according to Goldman Sachs.
The investment bank's derivatives research team said in a note to clients that options markets are pointing to upside moves broadly for stocks during earnings season, and there are still opportunities out there.