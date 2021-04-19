GameStop shares jump after CEO steps down, 'Roaring Kitty' raises stake

Shoppers wait for a GameStop store to open on at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia, November 27, 2020.

GameStop rallied on Monday after the brick-and-mortar video game retailer announced its succession plan as it seeks to pivot to e-commerce following a historic Reddit-fueled short squeeze earlier this year.

Shares of GameStop jumped more than 8% in early trading, set to open at around $167.

The company said Monday Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will be stepping down on July 31 or earlier upon the appointment of a successor. The board is leading a search to identify CEO candidates with the capabilities and experience to help accelerate the next phase of the company's transformation, GameStop said in a statement.

While GameStop shares have come way off its record high of $483 in January, the stock is still up a whopping 720% for 2021. To take advantage of the massive rally, GameStop announced a $1 billion stock sale at the beginning of April to accelerate its e-commerce transition led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, who is Chewy's co-founder.

The company also hired former Amazon and Google executive Jenna Owens as its new chief operating officer.