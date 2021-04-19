From chipmakers to banks: Barclays picks the stocks set to benefit from rising prices

Analysts at investment firm Barclays have picked global stocks to buy as the risk of rising inflation heats up.

The bank picked more than two dozen European stocks from sectors including semiconductors, oil, banks and health care for its new inflation hedge basket.

Its analysts said that pent-up demand, as well as higher taxes and wages, could cause inflation to rise in the medium term. U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% month-over-month in March, a sign of mounting inflation.

Barclays' research comes as investment firm Berenberg chose its favorite stocks to play rising inflation across the U.S., Japan and Europe.

Here are some of Barclays' picks to hedge against any "overheating":