Op-ed: Advisors must meet the digital demands of young investors

Luis Alvarez | DigitalVision | Getty Images

More than ever, young investors are engaging with the stock market. An E-Trade study found that 51% of millennial and Gen Z investors reported their risk tolerance had increased since the pandemic — 23 percentage points higher than the total population. The study also found that they are taking cash off the sidelines. More than 1 in 3 investors (34%) under the age of 34 said they are moving out of cash and into new positions, 15 percentage points higher than the total population. Additionally, as many as half of retail investors in the 25-to-35 age bracket plan to direct 50% of their stimulus checks to the stock market, according to a new study from Deutsche Bank.

I've witnessed this behavior firsthand: My millennial daughter has embraced investing, even allocating part of her portfolio for her own stock picks. To select these investments, she relies on her friends, her own research and social networks — both online and offline. Of course, heeding advice from friends is nothing new, but today the prevalence and accessibility of crowdsourced advice on trading platforms or online communities can be empowering. The days when money was a taboo topic of conversation are gone. Instead, sharing everything from student debt to personal salary information is fair game — not just with friends and family, but with audiences over social platforms. Growing up in the age of social media, millennials and Gen Z discuss even their most personal information and experiences online. Social media offers a space for connection. Like my daughter, newer and often younger investors are likely to tap into their networks for advice and validation.

Yet acting upon financial advice seen on social media platforms can carry outsized risk and result in high-stakes consequences. It wasn't long ago that individual traders on Reddit drove an astronomical increase in the value of GameStop stock, creating a market valuation swing of more than $30 billion for the company. The drama underscored that the social aspect of modern finances is a big deal. These investors don't want to go it alone on their investment journey. That's why savvy financial advisors can step up to fulfill this need by meeting young investors on the channels and at the moments that matter most for them. The bottom line: Financial advisors must meet the digital demands of young investors. The pandemic kicked open the door for remote relationship building, as client meetings happened over video-based services like Zoom.

Advisors started texting clients, en masse and one-on-one, to help lessen fears and quell uncertainty during periods of market instability. And while advisors grew increasingly active on social channels over the past few years, this level rose dramatically in 2020. Young investors expect to interact and learn digitally, so financial advisory firms that not only adapt — but up their game and sustain new practices — will be best suited to win the business. Instead of that in-person investing seminar from pre-pandemic days, advisors might do a real-time Q&A on Facebook Live from their company or advisor page. Those advisors who already work with children of existing boomer clients could shoot a quick "Three Ways to Start Investing" Instagram Reel that speaks to his/her experience. Ultimately, while a robo-advisor may help cultivate good savings habits and familiarity with investing, a trusted financial advisor will still be best equipped to provide authentic, tailored services to the young investor. And that becomes even more important as life gets more complicated and financial situations become layered with an emotional component.

vgajic | E+ | Getty Images