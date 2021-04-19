Treasury yields start the week lower as retreat continues

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.564% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.253%. Yields move inversely to prices.

There are no major economic data releases due out on Monday.

In terms of the coronavirus pandemic, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the U.S. will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration asked states last week to temporarily halt using the single-dose vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed a rare blood-clotting disorder.

"My estimate is that we will continue to use it in some form," Fauci said Sunday during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I doubt very seriously if they just cancel it. I don't think that's going to happen. I do think that there will likely be some sort of warning or restriction or risk assessment."

Auctions are due to be held Monday for $57 billion of 13-week bills and $54 billion of 26-week bills.