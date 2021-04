The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO), today, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering.

A television company that is in many American homes should have a prominent place in investors' portfolios, according to Wells Fargo.

The financial firm initiated coverage of Vizio on Monday with an overweight rating, saying that investors should focus on the potential of the company's connected TV business.