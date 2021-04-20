Germany's biggest political power finally chooses who will lead it into crunch election

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman Armin Laschet (L) and State Premier of Bavaria and Christian Social Union (CSU) chairman Markus Soeder arrive for a joint press conference on the occasion of a closed door faction meeting of CDU and CSU on April 11, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance finally selected a candidate to represent the center-right bloc in the country's national election later this year, after months of uncertainty and delay.

Up until then, neither the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), nor its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), had been able to agree on who should lead the conservatives into the election on Sep. 26. Merkel announced in 2018 that she would not run for a fifth term in office.

At a meeting of the CDU's board Monday night, however, a majority of senior party members voted to nominate Armin Laschet, the leader of the CDU and state-premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, as the candidate for chancellor for this year's election.

Some 77.5% (31 members) of the party's federal executive committee voted in favor of the party leader, according to reports from German news outlet Deutsche Welle and Reuters, citing sources, while his rival Markus Soeder, received just 9 votes.

Soeder, who heads the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, had said on Monday that he would respect the decision of the CDU committee. He had reportedly declined an invitation from CDU leader Armin Laschet to attend the virtual meeting on Monday evening, saying he did not want to "interfere," Reuters reported.

The CDU tweeted during the night that there had been "a long and intense debate among the members from the 17 regional associations, district associations and associations about people, election prospects and the mood at the party base" before the vote in favor of Laschet.