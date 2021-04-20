TechCheck

CNBC TechCheck to host film and TV leaders for Oscars preview

Julia Boorstin@JBoorstin
Deirdre Bosa@dee_bosa
Key Points
  • CNBC's Julia Boorstin and Deirdre Bosa will interview leaders across the movie, TV and streaming businesses ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Senior Media & Entertainment Reporter Julia Boorstin interviews leaders across the movie, TV and streaming businesses to talk about the future of content creation and distribution in an ever-shifting entertainment landscape.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, she and TechCheck anchor Deirdre Bosa talk to guests about a defining moment in Hollywood in 2021, with a look at how prominent tech trends are driving the future of entertainment.

Here's who you'll hear from:

  • Franklin Leonard - CEO of The Black List
  • Kevin Mayer - DAZN Chairman
  • Tim League - Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Founder
  • Andy Forssell - HBO Max EVP & GM
  • Liz Jenkins - Hello Sunshine COO