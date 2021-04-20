More than half India's population could be immune by September, says hospital executive

At least 55% of India's population should be immune to Covid-19 by September, pushing the country toward population immunity, according to the managing director of a local health-care group.

Suneeta Reddy of Apollo Hospitals said around 122 million doses of vaccines have been administered in India since the rollout began in January.

"We currently believe that, at this pace, we should achieve some amount of herd immunity by September," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday. Herd immunity refers to a point when a large proportion of the population is immune to a disease through vaccination or infection, preventing the illness from spreading rampantly within the community.

India has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 15.3 million cases reported and at least 178,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Last week, the country's richest state, Maharashtra, went into lockdown again, while New Delhi on Monday announced a six-day lockdown.

Reddy said state governments are working closely with the private sector and that plans are in place for vaccinations. The country's health ministry on Tuesday morning said 109 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 17 million have been given the second shot.

But the World Health Organization has warned that initial reports from South Africa show that those who recover from the coronavirus can get reinfected with new and more contagious variants. Early findings also suggest that Covid vaccines may be less effective in protecting against new strains — even though vaccines can reduce the severity of infection.