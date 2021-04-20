Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Netflix, CSX, Tenet Health & more

Signage outside the Netflix office building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant dipped 10.4% after the company reported a huge miss in subscriber-growth numbers. Netflix added 3.98 million paid net subscribers. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an increase of 6.2 million subscribers. The weaker-than-expected subscriber growth numbers overshadowed stronger-than-forecast earnings and revenue for the previous quarter.

CSX — Shares of the railroad operator fell 1.8% after the company announced mixed first-quarter results. CSX logged earnings per share of 93 cents on revenue of $2.81 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 95 cents on revenue of $2.78 billion.

Interactive Brokers — The brokerage firm's stock ticked up 2.1% after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results. The firm posted earnings per share of 98 cents on revenue of $893 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 91 cents on $737 million.

Tenet Health — Tenet Health's stock rose 3.8% after the company logged first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The company logged earnings per share of $1.30 on revenue of $4.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 72 cents on revenue of $4.77 billion.

Intuitive Surgical — Intuitive Surgical's stock popped nearly 4% after the company logged first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst predictions. The company posted earnings per share of $3.52 on revenue of $1.29 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.63 on revenue of $1.11 billion.