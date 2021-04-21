Bank of America says to buy these 5 global semiconductor stocks

Semiconductor stocks are among Barclays inflation hedge picks.
Sefa Ozel | E+ | Getty Images
Bank of America has named several European chip stocks that it says investors should buy as the industry grapples with an ongoing global chip shortage.
The bank's analysts wrote in a note last week that they're bullish on semiconductors in general, describing them as a "critical commodity" that will enable innovations in everything from 5G and electric vehicles, to autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.
Here are the stocks Bank of America says are a buy: