China's Xi Jinping to speak at a U.S.-led climate summit on Thursday

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China September 30, 2020.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech Thursday via video conference at a global leaders climate summit organized by U.S. President Joe Biden, state media said Wednesday.

Many expected the leaders of the world's two largest economies — and the largest carbon polluters — to have their first meeting on the sidelines of the summit as tensions between the two countries simmer. Since taking office in January, Biden has called China the "most serious competitor" to the U.S. as he maintains former President Donald Trump's tough stance on Beijing.

Xi and Biden spoke by phone in February, just ahead of China's Spring Festival.

Reducing carbon emissions is one of the few areas China and the U.S. have said they could cooperate on, and aligns with Xi's announcement last year that the Asian nation aims to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030.