Goldman upgrades Norwegian, says company is best-positioned cruise operator

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
The Norwegian Cruise Line Norwegian Bliss cruise ship passes through Johns Hopkins Inlet in Glacier Bay, Alaska, July 11, 2019.
Tim Rue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The immediate future of the cruise industry remains unclear, but Goldman Sachs sees significant upside for one of the industry's major stocks.

The investment firm upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to buy from neutral on Tuesday night, saying that its business mix and balance sheet put it in a strong position relative to other major cruise players.

