Hackers reportedly stole Apple product plans from supplier Quanta

Apple CEO Tim Cook presents new products during a special event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Howard Gilman Opera House October 30, 2018, in New York.

A group of hackers named REvil has stolen and published product blueprints from Apple supplier Quanta Computer and holding other blueprints under a $50 million ransom, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The hackers reportedly published design details for a new MacBook on Tuesday, when Apple was holding a product event for new gadgets including the iMac, iPad Pro and an updated Apple TV.

An Apple spokesperson wasn't immediately available to comment.

If the hackers have the files, it could mean that some Apple's hardware plans may come to light before Apple is ready to announce those devices. Apple likely has a bevy of new gadgets in the works, from expected products like new iPhones and computers to entire new device categories like augmented reality glasses. Quanta Computer builds some of Apple's Mac products.

Quanta confirmed an attack to Bloomberg and said it's working with law enforcement. The company also said that there's no material impact on the company's business operation.

REvil reportedly claims that it has other product blueprints and that it will continue to publish photos and documents of future Apple devices daily unless Apple pays the $50 million ransom.

Read more on Bloomberg.