Despite SPAC woes, record-breaking run of money into IPOs may continue

A woman takes a selfie with the 'Charging Bull' statue on February 17, 2021 in New York City.

Venture capital is off to a sizzling start in 2021, though the market has hit some bumps lately that could be signaling a shifting landscape ahead.

Early-year numbers have been eye-popping so far, with a record of $1 billion "unicorn" companies coming to market, as well as a surge in initial public offers overall and blank-check SPACs that have lured in huge chunks of investor cash.

Special purpose acquisition companies raise capital in an initial public offering and use the proceeds to snap up a private company and take it public.

"There's seems to be an endless supply of capital looking for a home," said Conor Moore, national leader of KPMG Private Enterprise, a global professional services advisory.

Money is flowing "particularly to late-stage investment in companies that are either going to continue to exponentially grow in a post-pandemic world, or at least continue the growth they've had for the last 12 months," he said.

A report KPMG released Wednesday shed light on just how much money is flowing around.

In the first quarter, the U.S. saw births of a record 64 unicorns, or private companies that had accumulated a $1 billion valuation. That group alone accounted for about 40% of all venture capital funding from January through March.

There also were 328 SPACs during the period – companies that went public and pulled in money from investors without having a specific direction on where it would be spent.

Traditional IPOs also soared, part of $69 billion in venture capital money spread across 3,042 deals. There were nine $1 billion deals globally, also a new record.