Stifel upgrades Netflix amid stock plunge, sees buying opportunity for a 'blue-chip' tech company

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California.

The first-quarter stumble for Netflix has created an opportunity for investors to add positions in one of the best consumer technology stocks around, investment firm Stifel said in a note to clients.

Netflix beat projections for its earnings per share and revenue, but its subscriber additions of 3.98 million were more than 2 million below what Wall Street was looking for, sending shares down as much as 11% in extended trading.

However, Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying that Netflix was due to have a rough subscriber quarter but the long-term trajectory remains intact.