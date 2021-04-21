Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse joins sports data company used by top NBA teams

Head coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Amalie Arena on March 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

National Basketball Association coach Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors is the newest board member of sports data analytics firm Noah Basketball.

The company was formed in 2002 under CEO John Carter and analyzes shooting arcs and performances of basketball players. Noah's basketball tracking systems are used by various NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

The company said Nurse would use his NBA experience to help convey "the relevance" of its shot tracking systems for "evaluation and improvement." Philadelphia 76ers forward Anthony Tolliver is also on Noah's board.

Noah's shooting systems range from $2,600 and $4,800. The company makes money selling the systems, activation and data subscription fees. It also raised $5 million in funding this year.

Carter said Noah collected data from roughly 300 million shots from middle school games to NBA teams to strengthen the tech's efficiency, detecting shots using enhanced sensors. Carter said data has shown attempts with a 45-degree arc are most effective.

"We measure the arc, depth, and the left-right position of the ball as it enters the rim." Carter said. From these three entry metrics, we can tell you precisely what a player needs to work on to maximize their shooting percentage."

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Nurse said Noah's systems appeared on his radar in 2017 when the company emerged at the annual MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference in Boston.

The Raptors pull Noah's shooting data to analyze players' performance and help fix shooting slumps should they arise. During the Raptors championship run in 2019, Nurse noted guard Kyle Lowry's shooting arc was "flatter than it normally was when he makes a successful shot."

He said Lowry practiced his shooting using Noah to correct the problem. The system "verbalizes the degree of arc" of each shot, "so Kyle would do his workouts with it on and listen. I think it puts it into the front part of his mind to concentrate on [the shooting arc], and he's getting immediate feedback. A game or two later, he was back to normal."