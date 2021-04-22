Here’s what countries pledged on climate change at Biden’s global summit

Leaders of countries like Brazil, Canada and Japan made commitments on Thursday to curb domestic greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change during President Joe Biden's climate summit.

The pledges come shortly after Biden vowed to reduce U.S. emissions by at least 50% by 2030, more than doubling the country's prior commitment under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

The president convened the summit to urge global cooperation on climate change. "It's an encouraging start," Biden told world leaders during the summit. "We're really beginning to make some real progress."

In a split from his past attitude toward climate change, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to end illegal deforestation in the country by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Bolsonaro has previously criticized protections of the country's forests and threatened to withdraw from the Paris accord. Brazil has asked the Biden administration to provide $1 billion to pay for conservation efforts in the Amazon rainforest.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the country will pledge to curb emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013 levels. Japan, the world's fifth largest emitter, previously committed to a 26% reduction, a goal that was criticized as insufficient.

"Japan is ready to demonstrate its leadership for worldwide decarbonization," Suga said at the summit. Like the U.S., Japan has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.